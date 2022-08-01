SFE Investment Counsel Has $10.54 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

SFE Investment Counsel trimmed its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,872 shares during the quarter. ONEOK comprises 2.7% of SFE Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $10,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 7.9% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 82,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 503.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 61,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 51,190 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 136.5% during the first quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in ONEOK by 0.6% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 70,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 45.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,815,000 after buying an additional 176,758 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONEOK Stock Down 1.0 %

OKE opened at $59.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.68 and its 200 day moving average is $63.52.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Barclays lowered their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.