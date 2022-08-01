SFE Investment Counsel Has $4.17 Million Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 293.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,463 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,555,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,269,000 after purchasing an additional 198,409 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,045,000 after purchasing an additional 309,298 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 907,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,649,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 714,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,792,000 after buying an additional 35,124 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,114,000 after buying an additional 126,269 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on WSM. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.69.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,161,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $144.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.14. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

