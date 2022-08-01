SFE Investment Counsel Has $7.60 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,931 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.9% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $105.68 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.55 and its 200 day moving average is $98.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.46.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 432,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.11 per share, with a total value of $40,744,924.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,647,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,392,199.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,291,659 shares of company stock worth $120,349,222 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

