SFE Investment Counsel Sells 5,985 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SFE Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,395 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,985 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.3% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 21,266 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $4,563,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 27.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $668,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 64.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 70,244 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 27,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Intel to a “negative” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.54.

Intel Trading Down 8.6 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.49 and its 200 day moving average is $44.69. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $35.24 and a 12 month high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.