Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock Price Down 10.6%

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 10.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.37 and last traded at $21.13. Approximately 29,753 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,676,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.63.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHLS shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $40.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.15.

The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 419.80 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.96.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 179.10% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $67.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.97 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $74,939.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 84,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,552.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $74,939.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 84,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,552.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ty P. Daul purchased 5,500 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,201.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,294,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 321.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 352,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after acquiring an additional 268,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 127,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 71,596 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

