Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Rathbones Group (LON:RAT)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RAT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Rathbones Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.11) to GBX 2,420 ($29.16) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Rathbones Group from GBX 2,170 ($26.14) to GBX 2,400 ($28.92) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.51) price target on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,403.75 ($28.96).

Get Rathbones Group alerts:

Rathbones Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Rathbones Group stock opened at GBX 1,810 ($21.81) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58. Rathbones Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,426.08 ($17.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,230 ($26.87). The company has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,403.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,971 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,922.35.

Rathbones Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a GBX 28 ($0.34) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Rathbones Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.36%.

In other Rathbones Group news, insider Iain Cummings acquired 33 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,009 ($24.20) per share, for a total transaction of £662.97 ($798.76).

About Rathbones Group

(Get Rating)

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbones Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbones Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.