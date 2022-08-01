Short Interest in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Rises By 93.2%

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a growth of 93.2% from the June 30th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 902,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Applied Genetic Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AGTC opened at $0.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.67. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $3.82.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. On average, analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Applied Genetic Technologies

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter valued at $2,524,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 14.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,981,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 248,819 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.0% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 244,895 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 33.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

Further Reading

