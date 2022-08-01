Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Decreases By 46.8%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a decrease of 46.8% from the June 30th total of 77,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the first quarter worth $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 67.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MQT stock opened at $11.94 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average is $11.97.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

