Short Interest in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Rises By 42.7%

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,600 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the June 30th total of 105,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCD opened at $24.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.47. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $33.80.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%.

Insider Transactions at Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

In other Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, bought 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 254,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after buying an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000.

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

