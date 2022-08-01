Short Interest in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Declines By 34.1%

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the June 30th total of 34,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

China Yuchai International Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of China Yuchai International stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.27. The stock had a trading volume of 26,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,205. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.03. China Yuchai International has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.42.

China Yuchai International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYD. Shah Capital Management grew its position in China Yuchai International by 7.5% during the second quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,805,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,563,000 after purchasing an additional 264,590 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in China Yuchai International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Arnhold LLC grew its position in China Yuchai International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 245,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

