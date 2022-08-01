Short Interest in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Decreases By 30.3%

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the June 30th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 11,634 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 25,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CZWI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $136.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.88. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Citizens Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CZWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 25.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Citizens Community Bancorp to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

