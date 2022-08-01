Short Interest in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Drops By 41.0%

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,570,000 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the June 30th total of 9,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Entegris Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ENTG stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.18. 48,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,091. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Entegris has a 12-month low of $85.92 and a 12-month high of $158.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

Institutional Trading of Entegris

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 31.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Entegris by 5.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 11.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.11.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

