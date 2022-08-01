Short Interest in flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Declines By 30.9%

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,600 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the June 30th total of 434,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNNTF remained flat at $9.37 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.22. flatexDEGIRO has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $119.57.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on flatexDEGIRO from €39.00 ($39.80) to €38.00 ($38.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

flatexDEGIRO AG provides online brokerage and IT solutions in the areas of finance and financial technology services in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, custody account management, and other banking products and services.

