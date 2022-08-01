Short Interest in G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Rises By 31.5%

G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the June 30th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GMINF. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on G Mining Ventures from C$1.75 to C$1.65 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on G Mining Ventures in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get G Mining Ventures alerts:

G Mining Ventures Trading Down 3.2 %

GMINF traded down 0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting 0.60. 9,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,674. The business’s 50 day moving average is 0.56. G Mining Ventures has a 12-month low of 0.41 and a 12-month high of 2.27.

G Mining Ventures Company Profile

G Mining Ventures Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company's asset includes Tocantinzinho project, an open-pit gold deposit located in Para State, Brazil. It also owns 100% interest in the Cameron Lake project comprising 105 map-designated claims covering 5,699.42 hectares located in the Quebec province, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for G Mining Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G Mining Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.