Short Interest in Humanco Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCOW) Rises By 43.2%

Humanco Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCOW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the June 30th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Humanco Acquisition Stock Performance

Humanco Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.07. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,324. Humanco Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Humanco Acquisition stock. Freshford Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Humanco Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCOW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 412,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Humanco Acquisition comprises approximately 0.0% of Freshford Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

