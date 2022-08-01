Short Interest in IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Drops By 33.3%

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Trading Up 5.8 %

IDEX Biometrics ASA stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.27. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.72. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.62.

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative net margin of 1,034.13% and a negative return on equity of 117.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Biometrics ASA will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies.

