Short Interest in Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Declines By 46.5%

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 46.5% from the June 30th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Imperial Brands Price Performance
Shares of Imperial Brands stock opened at $21.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $25.16.
Imperial Brands Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2546 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 7.96%.
Imperial Brands Company Profile
Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.
