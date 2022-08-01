Short Interest in Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Drops By 39.5%

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,663,000 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the June 30th total of 2,747,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 133.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Infineon Technologies stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %

Infineon Technologies stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,943. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $49.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.04.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.