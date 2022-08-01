Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Drops By 32.3%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the June 30th total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPXHY traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.29. 102,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,188. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.21. Inpex has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average is $11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Inpex had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 18.74%.

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

