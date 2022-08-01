Short Interest in Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Expands By 40.6%

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the June 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Izotropic Stock Performance
Shares of Izotropic stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,220. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47. Izotropic has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.07.
Izotropic Company Profile
