Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Decreases By 26.1%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the June 30th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 52,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HPS stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.32. The company had a trading volume of 25,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,788. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.80. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $19.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

