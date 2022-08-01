Short Interest in Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) Declines By 34.2%

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,900 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the June 30th total of 565,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,719.0 days.

Kikkoman Stock Performance

Shares of Kikkoman stock remained flat at $56.49 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.29. Kikkoman has a fifty-two week low of $54.26 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Mizuho raised Kikkoman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

About Kikkoman

Kikkoman Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells food products in Japan, North America, and internationally. The company offers soy sauces, soy sauce soup bases, dipping and marinade sauces, handy seasoning mixes, and Del Monte seasonings; soy milk and Del Monte beverages; sweet sake for cooking; and wines.

