Short Interest in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Grows By 33.3%

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 12,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Trading Down 0.1 %

LGAC stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.86. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,656. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

