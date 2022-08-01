Short Interest in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Declines By 31.8%

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the June 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Liberty Broadband Stock Performance
Liberty Broadband stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,820. Liberty Broadband has a fifty-two week low of $25.34 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.01.
Liberty Broadband Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.
About Liberty Broadband
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.
