Short Interest in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Declines By 31.8%

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the June 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Liberty Broadband stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,820. Liberty Broadband has a fifty-two week low of $25.34 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.01.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.