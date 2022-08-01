Short Interest in L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Declines By 30.1%

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the June 30th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 533,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

L’Oréal Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LRLCY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.87. 340,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,489. L’Oréal has a 1 year low of $62.39 and a 1 year high of $97.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on L’Oréal from €350.00 ($357.14) to €333.00 ($339.80) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of L’Oréal from €435.00 ($443.88) to €400.00 ($408.16) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of L’Oréal from €410.00 ($418.37) to €421.00 ($429.59) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €415.00 ($423.47) to €405.00 ($413.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of L’Oréal from €260.00 ($265.31) to €282.00 ($287.76) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.67.

About L’Oréal

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

