Short Interest in Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS) Decreases By 29.4%

Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the June 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Oxus Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of OXUS remained flat at $10.02 on Monday. 411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,910. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96. Oxus Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66.

Get Oxus Acquisition alerts:

Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxus Acquisition

About Oxus Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oxus Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $981,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oxus Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,873,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in Oxus Acquisition by 26.0% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 157,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 32,494 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Oxus Acquisition by 25.6% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 871,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 177,719 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Oxus Acquisition by 10.5% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 220,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 21,011 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.