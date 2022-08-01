Short Interest in Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS) Decreases By 29.4%

Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the June 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Oxus Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of OXUS remained flat at $10.02 on Monday. 411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,910. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96. Oxus Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66.
Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Oxus Acquisition
Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions.
