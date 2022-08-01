Short Interest in Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV) Declines By 31.2%

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 31.2% from the June 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primavera Capital Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,415,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,561,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,353,000 after buying an additional 348,503 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 377,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 36,441 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,676,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 189,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 38,102 shares during the last quarter. 49.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of PV traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,732. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81. Primavera Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $9.89.

About Primavera Capital Acquisition

Primavera Capital Acquisition ( NYSE:PV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

