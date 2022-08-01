Short Interest in ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) Grows By 58.8%

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the June 30th total of 3,110,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 766,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the second quarter worth $42,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the first quarter worth $79,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the first quarter worth $93,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the first quarter worth $134,000. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ReNew Energy Global Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RNW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.80. 3,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,040. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. ReNew Energy Global has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $12.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average is $7.16.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global ( NASDAQ:RNW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ReNew Energy Global will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading

