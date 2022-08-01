Short Interest in SPK Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPK) Rises By 47.4%

SPK Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the June 30th total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPK Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of SPK Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of SPK Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPK Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of SPK Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,835,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPK Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,984,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPK Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPK traded down $10.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.07. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,531. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.96. SPK Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

SPK Acquisition Company Profile

SPK Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on operating businesses in the telecommunications, media, and technology sectors in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Shanghai, China.

