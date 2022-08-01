Short Interest in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Expands By 30.3%

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the June 30th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TCN shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

Tricon Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TCN traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.87. 4,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,716. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.46. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Tricon Residential Announces Dividend

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $138.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tricon Residential

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $411,000. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $27,961,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $835,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $11,957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

