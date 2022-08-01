Short Interest in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB) Expands By 90.1%

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, an increase of 90.1% from the June 30th total of 794,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 634,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $63.65 on Monday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund has a 12-month low of $59.30 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.11.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.267 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VWOB. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

