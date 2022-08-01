Short Interest in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB) Expands By 90.1%

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, an increase of 90.1% from the June 30th total of 794,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 634,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $63.65 on Monday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund has a 12-month low of $59.30 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.11.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.267 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (VWOB)
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
- Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Twitter’s Up For Third Week In A Row: What’s Next For The Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.