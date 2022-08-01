Short Interest in Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Drops By 37.3%

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the June 30th total of 18,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Vision Marine Technologies Trading Up 5.7 %

VMAR traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $6.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,099. The company has a market cap of $51.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of -0.23. Vision Marine Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.14.

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.29% and a negative net margin of 207.59%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vision Marine Technologies stock. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Vision Marine Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:VMAR Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Greenleaf Trust owned 0.12% of Vision Marine Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, and manufactures electric outboard powertrain systems and electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sale of Electric Boats and Rental of Electric Boats. The company offers outboard motors, boat parts, and related maintenance services.

