Sicart Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sicart Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after buying an additional 192,250 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,054,624 shares in the company, valued at $34,330,742,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 318,982 shares of company stock worth $105,338,500. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:MA opened at $350.70 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $341.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Macquarie lowered their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.78.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.