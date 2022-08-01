Sicart Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,000. Netflix accounts for about 1.3% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,926,512,000 after buying an additional 299,165 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,993,623,000 after buying an additional 50,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,320,858,000 after buying an additional 209,346 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,002,180,000 after buying an additional 385,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.92.

NFLX stock opened at $222.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

