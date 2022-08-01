Sicart Associates LLC Purchases 33,793 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sicart Associates LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,793 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for approximately 2.3% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 95.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 768.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.15.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB stock opened at $36.50 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $49.83. The company has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.09 and a 200 day moving average of $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 38.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,080,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,636.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

