Sicart Associates LLC Sells 1,409 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sicart Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,715 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. FedEx makes up about 3.9% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $15,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $27,526,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $544,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 294 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,955 shares of company stock worth $7,296,828. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FedEx Stock Up 1.4 %

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.50.

FedEx stock opened at $233.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $282.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.73 and its 200 day moving average is $222.15. The company has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

