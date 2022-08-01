Sicart Associates LLC Sells 15,455 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sicart Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,455 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 2.6% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 30,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.20.

GILD stock opened at $59.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

