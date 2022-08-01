Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SGHT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Sight Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ SGHT opened at $9.28 on Monday. Sight Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $42.57. The company has a current ratio of 21.28, a quick ratio of 20.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $441.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 134.02% and a negative return on equity of 51.67%. The business had revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. Analysts forecast that Sight Sciences will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Staffan Encrantz purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $2,460,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 301,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,776.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sight Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCK LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,918,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,592,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,982,000 after acquiring an additional 15,523 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,435,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,229,000 after purchasing an additional 188,179 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the second quarter worth $12,620,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 77.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,163,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,453,000 after purchasing an additional 507,029 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

Recommended Stories

