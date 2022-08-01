Signature Chain Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (SIGN)

Signature Chain (SIGN) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Signature Chain has a total market capitalization of $328,152.06 and $2,858.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Signature Chain has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Signature Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,000.23 or 1.00009796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003890 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00129977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00032691 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004324 BTC.

About Signature Chain

Signature Chain is a coin. It launched on June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain.

Buying and Selling Signature Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signature Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signature Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

