Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the June 30th total of 25,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Silicom Price Performance

SILC traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.19. 1,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,748. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.88. Silicom has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $52.75.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SILC. TheStreet lowered Silicom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Silicom by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Silicom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 534,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silicom by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 494,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Silicom by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 58,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Silicom by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 176,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

About Silicom

(Get Rating)

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

See Also

