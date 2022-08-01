Silvant Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,180 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,112 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Hambro & Partners raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.2% during the first quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 5,427 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,841 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 13.5% during the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,520 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 53.7% during the first quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saybrook Capital NC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 10.1% during the first quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 250,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,746,000 after acquiring an additional 22,891 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $46.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $56.26.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

