Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Short Interest Update

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 553,900 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the June 30th total of 771,200 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 424,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Institutional Trading of Silverback Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 1,009.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 240,090 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silverback Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBTX traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 422,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,556. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.64. Silverback Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $31.72.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Equities analysts predict that Silverback Therapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver.

