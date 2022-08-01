Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.70-$11.77 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.72.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.0 %

SPG traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.63. 1,603,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,155,311. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $93.06 and a one year high of $171.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.83.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $138.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $147.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 300.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 43.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

