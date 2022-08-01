Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.70-$11.77 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.72.
Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.0 %
SPG traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.63. 1,603,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,155,311. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $93.06 and a one year high of $171.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.83.
Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $138.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $147.60.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 300.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 43.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
