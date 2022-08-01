Simon Quick Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 161.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,618,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,515,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,303,000 after buying an additional 1,114,456 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,394,000 after buying an additional 1,105,809 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 707.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,019,000 after buying an additional 972,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,616,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,074,000 after acquiring an additional 271,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,364,009.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,926,705.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,364,009.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,926,705.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,604 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,199 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. Barclays restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.60.

Shares of COF stock opened at $109.83 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $98.54 and a one year high of $177.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.41 and its 200 day moving average is $129.09. The company has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.