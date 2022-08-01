Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $129,000 Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 84.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.13.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson purchased 500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,730. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,730. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at $655,963.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $165.33 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $213.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.36.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

