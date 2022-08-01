Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 219 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock opened at $86.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.03. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $296.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $100.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at PayPal

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Susquehanna decreased their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on PayPal from $190.00 to $145.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.16.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.