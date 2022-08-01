Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 299 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,736 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,887,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Stock Performance

Shares of J stock opened at $137.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.35 and a 200-day moving average of $131.59. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $114.11 and a one year high of $150.32.

Jacobs Engineering Group Announces Dividend

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.43.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

