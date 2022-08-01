Simon Quick Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $49,933,000. Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,858,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,205,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 113,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy stock opened at $109.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.