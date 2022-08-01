SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Short Interest Up 28.1% in July

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 444,900 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the June 30th total of 347,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SJW Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of SJW Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SJW Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

SJW Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJW traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,227. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.81 and a 200-day moving average of $64.05. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $55.74 and a 12 month high of $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.55.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SJW Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SJW Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 24,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

