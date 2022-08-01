Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by Palmer Knight Co

Palmer Knight Co lowered its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 24,811 shares during the quarter. Skechers U.S.A. comprises 3.7% of Palmer Knight Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,450,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,541,000 after buying an additional 2,994,421 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,845,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $297,115,000 after purchasing an additional 711,341 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth about $26,759,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,964,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,239,000 after buying an additional 339,807 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $67.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on Skechers U.S.A. to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $51.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

Shares of SKX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.98. The stock had a trading volume of 15,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,919. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.80.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

